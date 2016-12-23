Two Notorious Armed Robbers Burnt Beyond Recognition in Cross River (Graphic Photos)

Two armed robbers were burnt alive on Friday in their operational vehicle in Obudu, Cross River State.

According to an eyewitness, they had gone to rob a store around the market area and were about driving off when the brother to the store owner ran out after them and held onto the steer wheel from outside.

The driver in a bid to accelerate, lost control and ran into the open roadside drainage.

Onlookers now seized the opportunity to pounce on them. One was fortunate to escape, while the cops were able to save one. However, two were roasted beyond recognition.