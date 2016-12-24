TWO shines at NMVA 2016 – Guardian
Guardian
TWO shines at NMVA 2016
Guardian
Celebrity couple Tunde and Wunmi Obe has reconfirmed their position in the country's showbiz industry, as the duo emerged winners of the Best Contemporary Afro Video category at the Nigeria Music Video Awards (NMVA) for the song Bianu. The track …
