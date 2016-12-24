TWO shines at NMVA 2016 – Guardian

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Celebrity couple Tunde and Wunmi Obe has reconfirmed their position in the country's showbiz industry, as the duo emerged winners of the Best Contemporary Afro Video category at the Nigeria Music Video Awards (NMVA) for the song Bianu. The track …

