U-18 TOURNEY: Oshoala drags Onazi, Omeruo, AY to Lagos on Boxing Day

Nigeria internationals including Obafemi Martins, Kenneth Omeruo and Imoh Ezekiel will feature against celebrities like AY, Akpororo in a novelty match as part of activities marking the final of the 2nd edition of Asisat Oshoala U-18 invitational football Competition billed to hold on 26th of December, 2016 boxing day at the popular Campos Mini Stadium, Joseph Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

The competition sponsored by Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala and organized by First Class Sports Marketing in partnership with Emzor Pharmaceuticals and Nairabet kicked off on Wednesday with preliminary matches involving 14 teams.

The semi finals was held on Thursday while the third place match and the final will hold on the 26th of this month.

Winner of the competition will go home with the sum of N200,000, second placed team will get N140,000, while the third placed team will be rewarded with

N100,000.

Speaking at an event proceeding the final in Lagos on Thursday, Oshoala said the tournament is not just a football competition but an historical event planned to give back to the society by encouraging the younger generations to grow in education and their football career.

“This is my personal project and it’s basically to encourage the young and talented girls not to kill their dreams because of the challenges we are facing in the country right now,” begins the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations’ Golden Boot winner.

“A lot of parents outthere don’t want their children to play football but they want them to go to school alone. This is a way of bringing that together. I want to use this to preach to the world that there is always a way to put education and Sports generally, not only football together. This is my area, I’m a professional footballer and this is the way I can communicate with other people not to stop their children from taking part in sporting activities, ” the Arsenal Ladies forward said.

First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Seyi Akinwunmi commended the reigning BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year for not forgetting her roots by given back to the grassroot.

Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu pledged the commission’s total support towards the success of the competition.

Also present at the occasion includes representatives from NairaBet and Emzor Pharmaceuticals, President- General of the Nigeria Football and Other Sports Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo; Senior Special Assistant on sports to Lagos state governor, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye and Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi who was around to give moral support to her national teammate.

The post U-18 TOURNEY: Oshoala drags Onazi, Omeruo, AY to Lagos on Boxing Day appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

