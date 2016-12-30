U.S. Election: Obama Expels 35 Russian Diplomats, Closes Down 2 Russian Compounds

U.S. President Barack Obama has ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats including shutting down of two Russian compounds in the U.S. in a number of actions announced on Thursday. Obama’s speech stated that the actions were “in response to Russia’s malicious cyber activity and harassment.” “Today, I have ordered a number of actions in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

