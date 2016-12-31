UBA visits Udom over church building collapse
The management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as part its Corporate Social Responsibility to condole with him over the church building collapse that claimed many lives. Led by the Group Managing Director of the Bank, Kennedy Uzoka, the bank also expressed gratitude to God…
The post UBA visits Udom over church building collapse appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG