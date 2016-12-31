UBA visits Udom over church building collapse

The management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has visited Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as part its Corporate Social Responsibility to condole with him over the church building collapse that claimed many lives. Led by the Group Managing Director of the Bank, Kennedy Uzoka, the bank also expressed gratitude to God…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post UBA visits Udom over church building collapse appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

