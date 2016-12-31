Ubi Franklin Pens Letter To His Son
Ubi Franklin, who has been in the news following rumors of a divorce with his wife, Lilian Esoro penned an emotional Instagram post to his son. He apologized for his ‘mistakes’ and went on to thank his son’s “super mum”. Letter to my son, witnessing your birth was not just an experience; it was a …
The post Ubi Franklin Pens Letter To His Son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG