Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ubi Franklin takes off his wedding ring – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ubi Franklin takes off his wedding ring
NAIJ.COM
The CEO of Made Men Music Group (MMMG) label Ubi Franklin has had an eventful year in 2016 in his marital life. WANT MORE?: Don't miss the latest wedding gist in Nigeria. He welcomes his first child in July and months after the arrival of his son, his
Ubi Franklin Manager gets rid of wedding ringPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.