Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ubi Franklin Writes Open Letter To Wife, Lilian Esoro And Son, Jayden After Split

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has issued another open letter on his Instagram page showering his wife, Lilian Esoro and their son, Jayden with accolades. The open letter comes after his wife, Lilian Esoro took down his name from her social media account, removed her ring and deleted all pictures of them, including their wedding…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ubi Franklin Writes Open Letter To Wife, Lilian Esoro And Son, Jayden After Split appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.