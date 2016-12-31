Ubi Franklin Writes Open Letter To Wife, Lilian Esoro And Son, Jayden After Split

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has issued another open letter on his Instagram page showering his wife, Lilian Esoro and their son, Jayden with accolades. The open letter comes after his wife, Lilian Esoro took down his name from her social media account, removed her ring and deleted all pictures of them, including their wedding…

The post Ubi Franklin Writes Open Letter To Wife, Lilian Esoro And Son, Jayden After Split appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

