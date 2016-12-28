Uduaghan warns Ibori’s visitors over conduct

•Ex- governor may bar visitors

Former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan has cautioned supporters of his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, not to create more problems for him through unbridled celebration of his release from London prison.

The London residence of Ibori has become a Mecca of sorts for Delta State politicians since his release from prison

He was jailed for 13 years for money laundering and other corruption related crimes.

Ibori, who was the governor of the oil-rich state between 1999 and 2007, was released from a United Kingdom prison last Wednesday.

The Southwark Crown Court jailed him on April 17, 2012 after he pleaded guilty to a 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Since his release, friends, family member and political associates have been paying him visits in his London home.

Uduaghan, who spoke with our reporter on telephone, expressed concern that Ibori’s well-wishers’ actions could expose him to more political problems.

Among politicians who have visited Ibori are House of Assembly Speaker Monday Igbuya, Senator Ighoyota Amori and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who sensationally declared that Ibori facilitated the emergence of Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara. But Dogara has since denied having any political relationship with Ibori.

Nwaoboshi, in a video widely circulated on social media, said Ibori made a governor, senators (himself as one), made his daughter Eriatake Ibori a state lawmaker, among others.

The video drew public criticisms with many already calling for Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.

Uduaghan, who is Ibori’s cousin, lamented that such showoffs by Ibori’s supporters could turn to haunt him.

He such utterance and boisterous celebration were capable of creating more problems for the ex-convict former governor.

“For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making statements, please stop it.

”We appreciate your love for him. But you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.

”You are creating problems for him that you can never imagine.

”Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities,” Uduaghan added in a statement posted on his Facebook.

Sources close to Ibori in London confided in our reporter that he was very distressed by the conduct of some of his associates who visited.

“This (Tuesday) morning we saw papers from Nigeria; they were sent to us by friends. What we saw and reports about the visits and obvious show of exuberance was distressing to him.

”He has refused to see some visitors today and might stop receiving people because of these actions,” the source, who asked not to be named, added.

The post Uduaghan warns Ibori’s visitors over conduct appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

