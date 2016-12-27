Uganda Football Team Boat Capsizes

At least 30 people on board a boat, carrying a football team and their fans, have drowned after the boat capsized on Lake Albert in Uganda, police have said.

The boat, said to be overcrowded was carrying about 45 people. Police reports state that several passengers moved to one side of the vessel, causing an imbalance that led to it sinking.

According to reports, nine bodies have been recovered, and 15 people have been rescued.

It is also noted that boat accidents are fairly common on Lake Albert and in other parts of Africa, as these vessels were often over crowded with too many people and goods, and in a bad shape.

Police commander John Rutagira in a report, told AFP news agency that most of the passengers that boarded the sunk boat were drunk at the time of the accident.

The team which is said to be from Buliisa District, was on its way to a Christmas day football match in Hoima District, singing songs and blowing trumpets and whistles. Fishermen have assisted authorities on the rescue operation.

Media reports further state that in November, 10 people had drowned in Lake Albert on the country’s western shore.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

