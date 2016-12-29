Uganda gets $151m loan from AfDB for toll road
Uganda has signed a deal for a $151 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB), to expand a major road linking its capital Kampala with Rwanda, the Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija said. Kasaija said in Kampala on Thursday that the project was aimed at “increasing overall competitiveness and creating additional wealth and employment”. The…
