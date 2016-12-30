Uganda: Makerere Students Reject Tuition Fee Deadline – AllAfrica.com
|
KFM
|
Uganda: Makerere Students Reject Tuition Fee Deadline
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — Makerere University students have rejected the deadline given for all students to pay up tuition fees or miss out on sitting their end of first semester exams. The university vice chancellor, Prof John Dumba Ssentamu, had directed in a …
MUK students reject tuition deadline
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG