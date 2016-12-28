Uganda May Pave Way for Bitcoin Regulations in Africa
“Banking the Unbanked” is one of the use cases of Bitcoin as projected by the cryptocurrency community. The digital currency has been successful to an extent in that mission. The lack of access to mainstream banking is prevalent in many developing nations across the world, including the African continent. Bitpesa and other cryptocurrency-backed services have … Continue reading Uganda May Pave Way for Bitcoin Regulations in Africa
The post Uganda May Pave Way for Bitcoin Regulations in Africa appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG