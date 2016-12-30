Uganda: Mumbere Must Face Law – Museveni – AllAfrica.com
|
New Vision
|
Uganda: Mumbere Must Face Law – Museveni
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — President Museveni on Wednesday rejected demands for the release of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere as a precondition for dialogue between the government and the people of Kasese. Sources told Daily Monitor that Kasese …
29 Dec, 17:59 – Kasese MPs: No Talks Without Mumbere
Kasese MPs ask President Museveni to release Omusinga Mumbere for peace talks to be possible
Museveni stops arrests in Kasese
