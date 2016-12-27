Uganda’s Denis Onyango ranked among world’s best goalkeepers in 2016

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers in the world in the year 2016.The Cranes shot-stopper is ranked 10th in the world by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics with 5 points. Onyango won the ABSA Premiership, the CAF Champions League and is also among the nominees in the CAF Player of the Year Awards for the category of those based in Africa.

Onyango has been ranked ahead of Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech of the Czech Republic and Arsenal and FC Barcelona’s German goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen who are 11th and 13th, with 4 and 1 points respectively.

Football experts from 50 countries made their selections as part of the 30th IFFHS annual elections.

Germany’s and Bayern München’s Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has won his fourth successive IFFHS crown as The World’s Best Goalkeeper for 2016 with a convincing victory in this year’s poll

The Top 13 Ranked Goalkeepers in 2016 by IFFHS

Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern München) 156 points Gianluigi Buffon (Italy/Juventus Torino FC) 91 points Rui Patricio (Portugal/Sporting Portugal) 50 points Claudio Bravo (Chile/FC Barcelona/Manchester City FC) 45 points David De Gea (Spain/Manchester United FC) 37 points Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Club Atletico de Madrid) 31 points Hugo Lloris (France/Tottenham Hotspur FC) 29 points Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Real Madrid CF) 18 points Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Chelsea FC) 13 points Denis Onyango (Uganda/Mamelodi Sundowns) 5 points Petr Cech (Cech Republic/Arsenal London FC) 4 points Samir Handanovic (Slovenia/FC Inter Milano) 2 points Marc André Ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona) 1 point

