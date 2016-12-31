Ugbade confident Remo Stars can swim with big fishes in NPFL

Remo Stars coach, Nduka Ugbade has revealed that his lads are getting prepared for the upcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The Sky Blue Stars have been in camping despite the festive period and are working tirelessly to ensure full preparedness for the NPFL season.

“We are getting prepared for our debut season in the league. We have not featured in the NPFL. Now we are in the NPFL and we are ready for the challenges in the league.

“There is nothing, we have to face it. We will fight but in fighting, we have to improve our weapons so that we can fight very well.

“We are going to be more astute technically, more comfortable tactically, so that we can change the game technically and control the outcome tactically at the end of every match,” Ugbade told Remo Stars media.

Ugbade also gave his thoughts about the difference in the number of games that his lads will be playing in the upcoming NPFL season compared to the second tier, the Nigeria National League (NNL).

“The NPFL is like a marathon but we have to start with the same speed; 38 matches (in a season) are different from (playing) 14 matches. It is going to be very tedious but we will try to manage the situation as they come physically too,” said Ugbade.

Remo Stars will face Plateau United in the opening day fixtures of the new NPFL season scheduled to start January 14.

