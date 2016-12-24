Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugwuanyi Presents N105b budget to Enugu Assembly – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ugwuanyi Presents N105b budget to Enugu Assembly
Vanguard
Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday presented a budget estimates of N105,719,471,000 for the 2017 fiscal year to the Enugu State House of Assembly for approval. The budget represents a 24 percent increase compared to this year's figure of …
Ugwuanyi Budgets N105bn for 2017Nigeria Today
Ugwuanyi presents N105b budget for 2017Guardian
Ugwuanyi proposes N105.79bn budget for 2017 fiscal yearBusinessDay
Pulse Nigeria
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.