Ugwuanyi Presents N105b budget to Enugu Assembly – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Ugwuanyi Presents N105b budget to Enugu Assembly
Vanguard
Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday presented a budget estimates of N105,719,471,000 for the 2017 fiscal year to the Enugu State House of Assembly for approval. The budget represents a 24 percent increase compared to this year's figure of …
Ugwuanyi Budgets N105bn for 2017
Ugwuanyi presents N105b budget for 2017
Ugwuanyi proposes N105.79bn budget for 2017 fiscal year
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG