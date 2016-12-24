Ugwuanyi Presents N105b budget to Enugu Assembly

… Pledges to complete ongoing projects and commence new ones

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday presented a budget estimates of N105,719,471,000 for the 2017 fiscal year to the Enugu State House of Assembly for approval.

The budget represents a 24 percent increase compared to this year’s figure of N85,179,449,000.

Ugwanyi said that the budget tagged, “Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive Development,” would address the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state, despite the current economic recession in the country.

According to him, N55,197,939,000 representing 52 percent is for recurrent expenditure while N50, 521,532,000 representing 48 percent is for capital expenditure.

He further noted that the increase in this year’s estimates was due to his administration’s commitment to boost the state’s Internally-Generated Revenue, IGR, among other funding windows to complement allocation from the federation account.

Ugwuanyi promised that attention would be given to completion of ongoing priority projects as well as other new ones that would touch the lives of the people positively.

He further promised better days ahead, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, just as the diversification of the state economy through private sector participation and Public Private Partnership to fast-track sustainable and inclusive development was a top priority.

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi, commended the governor for his administration’s fiscal discipline which contributed to an impressive implementation of the 2016 budget and promised a speedy passage of the budget, without compromising its oversight functions just as he stressed the for cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government in the state.

