Ugwuanyi proposes N105.79bn budget for 2017 fiscal year
BusinessDay
Ugwuanyi proposes N105.79bn budget for 2017 fiscal year
BusinessDay
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday presented a budget of N105.7 billion for the 2017 fiscal year to the state assembly. Speaking during the presentation, Ugwuanyi said that the budget, tagged 'Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive …
