Zuma send condolences to Lindiwe Sisulu after husband’s death – Times LIVE

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa


Zuma send condolences to Lindiwe Sisulu after husband's death
President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday expressed “his sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to Minister of Human Settlements‚ Lindiwe Sisulu on the passing of her husband and renowned scholar‚ Professor Rok Ajulu”.
