Uhuru signs law targeting graft in private firms
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta signing into law the Bribery Bill 2016 together with six other Bills at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU. In Summary. By the stroke of President Uhuru Kenyatta's pen, private entities will now face stiff penalties if they …
