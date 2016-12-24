Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uhuru signs law targeting graft in private firms – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Uhuru signs law targeting graft in private firms
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta signing into law the Bribery Bill 2016 together with six other Bills at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU. In Summary. By the stroke of President Uhuru Kenyatta's pen, private entities will now face stiff penalties if they

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.