UK fears for passengers’ safety as Nigeria plans Abuja airport closure

The government assures of adequate security and comfort for travellers.

The post UK fears for passengers’ safety as Nigeria plans Abuja airport closure appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

