Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK fears for passengers’ safety as Nigeria plans Abuja airport closure

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The government assures of adequate security and comfort for travellers.

The post UK fears for passengers’ safety as Nigeria plans Abuja airport closure appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.