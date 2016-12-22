UK Renews Support for ICMP

The United Kingdom has renewed its long-standing support for the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) with a major grant agreement signed in London on Tuesday by the Right Honourable Baroness Anelay, Minister of State at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and ICMP Director-General Kathryne Bomberger.

The British Government will provide ICMP with up to one million pounds to support its efforts to account for persons who go missing as a result of conflict, human abuses, disasters and other involuntary reasons. Among other things, this funding will help to maintain and improve ICMP’s technical and public outreach capacity, as well as assisting with ICMP’s transition to Headquarters in The Hague.

Since ICMP was established in 1996, the UK has been among the organisation’s most consistent donors. In 2014, the UK was one of the five original signatories of the Agreement that established ICMP as a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation.

“This donation reflects the British Government’s commitment to ICMP and to working with organisations and governments that are addressing the issue of missing persons around the world,” Baroness Anelay said. “The UK recognises the scale of the missing persons issue, and is at the forefront of efforts to address it in a focused and effective way.”

Tuesday’s signing ceremony was attended by the Right Honourable Alistair Burt, MP, who has been an ICMP Commissioner since 2013.

Kathryne Bomberger thanked Baroness Anelay and Mr Burt for Britain’s continued support. “The number of people who go missing as a result of conflict and natural disasters has risen in the last 20 years,” she said. “This is beginning to be understood as a standalone issue that has to be tackled in a systemic way. I would like to commend the UK government for its far-sighted and proactive approach to a problem that affects countries throughout the world. We look forward to continuing to work with our UK partners to find solutions to the global challenge of missing persons.”

ICMP was created at the 1996 G-7 Summit to address the issue of persons missing as a consequence of the conflicts in the Western Balkans. It spearheaded an effort that made it possible to account for more than 70 percent of the 40,000 missing persons. In 2004, ICMP began working globally. In 2014, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Sweden and Luxembourg signed an international agreement establishing ICMP as an intergovernmental organisation with headquarters in The Hague.

Today, ICMP is active throughout the world. It helps governments build rule-of-law institutions that successfully and impartially search for and identify missing persons, and it supports efforts to develop legislation to enable families of the missing to assert their rights. It has assisted authorities in using advanced forensic techniques, including its pioneering use of modern DNA methods to locate and identify missing persons, and it maintains the world’s only non-profit, high throughput standing capacity to conduct large-scale, DNA-led human identification. ICMP also responds to requests for documentation and expert testimony from international and domestic courts on matters related to war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and other crimes under international law.

