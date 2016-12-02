Ultimate Cycler Website Is Back, Members Can Login But …

The website of the latest viral ponzi scheme taking over the interest of numerous Nigerians, Ulimate Cycler has been down since yesterday but there is a new development.

The owners of the ponzi scheme had put up a message informing readers that they are undergoing upgrade and will be back between 6 – 12 hours. A review by the technical team of Nigeria Today had suggested the website is down due to heavy traffic. The influx of people to the ponzi scheme hosted at www.ultimatecycler.com had caused the website to crash and the only way to bring it back was moving the site to a bigger server that will accommodate the thousands of people signing up every hour. This appears to be what the developer of the scheme are doing which is why the message is up.



The Good news

The Good news is the website is back on and members are able to login. A member of the community informed Nigeria Today that he has successfully login to his account at www.ultimatecycler.com few minutes ago.

Subsequently, our tech department visited the website to confirm and he was right, the website was working fine.

The Bad news is

The bad news is the website is down again. It is coming on and off. This can mean one thing: The developers are test running a new server. Which means they should be fully back online soon.

Note: These are only technical and expert opinion from the technical team at Nigeria Today. We advice any user who has money trapped in the system to contact the developers via other channels such as facebook and twitter.

We advice our reader not to put in their money in Ponzi Scheme.

