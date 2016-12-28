Umahi endorses House members for next election

By Emeka Mamah

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has endorsed the candidacy of all the 24 members of the state House of Assembly for the next legislative election in the state.

Umahi spoke when the legislators and their spouses, led by the Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, paid him a Christmas visit at his country home in Uburu.

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emma Anya, Umahi was quoted as saying: “It is very difficult to start a journey with people, like what one of the past leaders did sometime ago.”

He expressed delight over the cordial relationship existing between the legislature and the executive which has translated into speedy passage of people-oriented bills, adding that he would fight for the legislators to retain their positions in the next election.

Responding, the Speaker, Chief Nwifuru, said the members of the House came to felicitate with the governor, and to thank him for his magnanimity towards them.

The post Umahi endorses House members for next election appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

