Umahi Extends Empowerment Scheme To Wives Of Policemen

Dec 22, 2016

Ebonyi State governor, Chief  David Umahi, yesterday extended his administration’s empowerment programme  to   police officers wives in the state.

Chief Umahi, who noted that government would not ask police officers on duty to join in his rice cultivation programme, said  their wives should key into his women empowerment scheme in order to reduce over dependence on the salaries of their husbands.

“There is no way we can ask police officers on duty to come and cultivate rice or go and do training for empowerment  but we offer to partner  their wives,” he said.

According to him; “Your wives can actually hold your homes. They can make up for  the differences in your wages  if they   engage in our empowerment programme.

“We  can agree on what and what your wives can   be doing so  that we can support them;  so that at the end of the day, they  can be one of the pillars of your respective homes,  This, I believe will reduce financial challenges,    friction  and tension in your homes.

Umahi, who said the visit/party for  the   officers and men    was to celebrate  the Yuletide with them, lauded them for their commitment to  combating crimes in the state.

He explained that his administration’s  provision of social amenities for them in their barracks  was because of  their efforts in sustaining peace in the state.

Assuring  that government  would continue to cooperate with them, the governor warned  them against  maltreating  civilians in the discharge their duties.

