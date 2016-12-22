Umahi Extends Empowerment Scheme To Wives Of Policemen

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday extended his administration’s empowerment programme to police officers wives in the state.

Chief Umahi, who noted that government would not ask police officers on duty to join in his rice cultivation programme, said their wives should key into his women empowerment scheme in order to reduce over dependence on the salaries of their husbands.

“There is no way we can ask police officers on duty to come and cultivate rice or go and do training for empowerment but we offer to partner their wives,” he said.

According to him; “Your wives can actually hold your homes. They can make up for the differences in your wages if they engage in our empowerment programme.

“We can agree on what and what your wives can be doing so that we can support them; so that at the end of the day, they can be one of the pillars of your respective homes, This, I believe will reduce financial challenges, friction and tension in your homes.

Umahi, who said the visit/party for the officers and men was to celebrate the Yuletide with them, lauded them for their commitment to combating crimes in the state.

He explained that his administration’s provision of social amenities for them in their barracks was because of their efforts in sustaining peace in the state.

Assuring that government would continue to cooperate with them, the governor warned them against maltreating civilians in the discharge their duties.

