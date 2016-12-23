Umahi urges STAs, TAs to add value to governance via agric
Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has charged Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants to engage in agricultural activities in oeder to add value to their services for the people of Ebonyi state. Umahi gave the advice during an end of the year dinner he organised for them at International Conference Center in Abakaliki in Monday. […]
