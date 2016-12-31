Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Umaru Musa Yar’adua 2016/2017 Post-Screening/Registration Deadline For Fresh Students.

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

Candidates who applied for admission in the Umaru Musa Yar’dua university for the 2016/2017 academic session are hereby informed that issuance of admission letter for all the successfully screened candidates has commenced and will end 30th January, 2017. All successfully screened candidates are hereby informed that they are required to print their admission letters and …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Umaru Musa Yar’adua 2016/2017 Post-Screening/Registration Deadline For Fresh Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.