UN allocates $3m to Somalia-Kenya cross-border project for refugees

The UN Peacebuilding Fund is allocating three million U.S. dollars on a pilot project to provide peacebuilding and professional skills to Somali refugees volunteering to return from Kenya to Somalia. The Fund, while announcing the pilot project, said it would also help refugees to settle down, and begin reintegration process into a community, the UN…

