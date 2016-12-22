UN Calls For W’Africa’s Implementation Of UN Security Council Resolution 1325

The Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has urged west African states to adopt the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.

He particularly called for the creation and implementation of national plans, to ensure increased involvement of women in security and peace maintenance in the region.

Chambas who made specific calls to Benin Republic, Cape Verde, said both countries out of the 15 ECOWAS member states, and Mauritania, are yet to adopt national plans of the UNSCR 1325, since the region’s adoption of the resolution in 2010. Congratulating Niger, which had adopted a national plan earlier in the year, Chambas urged ECOWAS review and adoption of a new regional plan.

Addressing women at the Open Day on Gender, Women, Peace and Security forum in Abuja, Nigeria, Chambas further said that UNSCR 2242 on Women, Peace and Security, and UNSCR 2240 on Youth Development, address the need for the inclusion of women, and “is a central consideration for strategies devised to counter terrorism and prevent violent extremism.”

“Terrorism has become a prominent threat to peace, stability, security and development in West Africa and the Sahel region. Yet, women play important roles in countering terrorism. Women working on the ground can be effective in countering recruitment among their families and peers. They are well placed to detect and correct early signs of radicalization and extremism at home.”

“The focus of Resolution 2250 (2015) on the involvement of young men and women in peace processes promotes their participation in political and socio economic and peace-building programmes as well as in count-terrorism and violent extremism prevention programmes, ensuring their protection before, during and after conflicts, taking into account their needs and concerns in security and development programmes, including Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) programmes,” explained Chambas.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

