UN emergency fund authorises $3.5m for Haiti

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments

The UN fund aimed at rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict has approved 3.5 million U.S. dollars for restoring safe education services for schools and other relief activities in storm-hit southwest Haiti. According to the situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the…

