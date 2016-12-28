UN emergency fund authorises $3.5m for Haiti

The UN fund aimed at rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict has approved 3.5 million U.S. dollars for restoring safe education services for schools and other relief activities in storm-hit southwest Haiti. According to the situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the…

The post UN emergency fund authorises $3.5m for Haiti appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

