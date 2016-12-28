UN emergency fund authorises $3.5mn for Haiti

The UN fund aimed at rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict has approved 3.5 million U.S. dollars for restoring safe education services for schools and other relief activities in storm-hit southwest Haiti.

According to the situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the disbursement from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will also cover protection assistance to most vulnerable people evicted from temporary shelters and support to an estimated 30,000 people in areas of return.

While the Caribbean island nation recovers from the massive destruction wrought by Hurricane Matthew nearly three months ago, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and partners have identified 1,633 schools in need of repairs, affecting approximately 190,000 children, according to the report.

With the funding, the UNICEF-led education project would be implemented in the municipalities of Les Cayes, Port Salut, and Jeremie, among others.

The project would target some 16,000 children between age six and 18, who have been excluded from school as a result of damages caused by the Hurricane.

In the storm’s wake, schools served as temporary shelters for evacuees, UNICEF said.

Schools in these municipalities are now being vacated and would provide the minimum required conditions for the resumption of teaching and learning activities.

Children would also benefit from protection assistance and receive school kits, while schools are cleaned, refurbished and basic WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) facilities are rehabilitated.

In Haiti’s Sud region, UNICEF worked with partners to ensure that 30 schools, previously used as shelters, now have adequate sanitation for their reopening.

The UN agency said as of November, 62 per cent of the Flash Appeal – the international community’s effort to adequately help the Haitian Government meet the critical needs of its people – has been funded.

The gap remains at 52.5 million U.S. dollars, according to OCHA.

