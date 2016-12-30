UN envoy sees ‘historic opportunity’ for Cyprus reunification in 2017
A senior United Nations official says ethnically-split Cyprus has a “historic opportunity” to reunite in 2017 and a meeting in Geneva in early January will be crucial for a peace deal that has eluded the island for decades. Eighteen months of intensive talks between the estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities will culminate at meetings…
