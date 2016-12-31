UN experts criticise Ecuador’s NGOs suppression

Five UN human rights experts have condemned Ecuador for suppressing civil society following a Government order to close a non-governmental organiSation (NGO) that supports environmental and indigenous rights. The experts urged the Ecuadorian authorities to guarantee that all members of all groups, particularly those that defend human rights, are fully able to exercise their rights…

