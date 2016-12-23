Pages Navigation Menu

UN Warns Against Impending Water & Sanitation Crisis in Lagos

UN human rights expert, Léo Heller, on Thursday, called for increased funding for water and sanitation in the 2017 budget to address the needs of 21 million residents of Lagos. Heller, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights to water and sanitation, commented on the budget, after it was presented by Governor Akinwumi Ambode to the […]

