UN Warns Against Impending Water & Sanitation Crisis in Lagos

UN human rights expert, Léo Heller, on Thursday, called for increased funding for water and sanitation in the 2017 budget to address the needs of 21 million residents of Lagos. Heller, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights to water and sanitation, commented on the budget, after it was presented by Governor Akinwumi Ambode to the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

