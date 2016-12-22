Pages Navigation Menu

Unbelievable! See a Man With Just One Leg Lifting Bag of Cement With His Teeth

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

Photos making around the internet show the moment a man was caught on camera lifting a bag of cement with just his teeth.
The strange part is, the man is actually disabled as he walks on just one leg and yet he balanced in his crutches as he carries the bag with his teeth.

We could not get the exact location where this photo was taken but we believed that it occurred in a Lagos suburb.

See more photos below;unbelievable-see-a-man-with-just-one-leg-lifting-bag-of-cement-with-his-teeth-2 unbelievable-see-a-man-with-just-one-leg-lifting-bag-of-cement-with-his-teeth-3

