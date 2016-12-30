Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uncommon Twins Set For Uncommon path – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Uncommon Twins Set For Uncommon path
Vanguard
Tasha King, born Okeoghene Taiwo Sarumi and Keizy, also born Elo Kehinde Sarumi are almost the female version of the twin sensation, Psquare but unlike the popular duo, Tasha and Keizy want to chart a different course. For one, they are not a group but …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.