“Uncooperative weather” Forces President Buhari to Cancel Bauchi Trip
The Presidency on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Bauchi, scheduled for December 29, had been postponed due to prevailing weather conditions in the country. This information is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President. According to Shehu, the bad […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG