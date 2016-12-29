Under the yoke of recession

Two years ago, insurgency in the Northeast was the major concern of stakeholders in the education sector. Last year, it was strike and funding. This outgoing year, it is economic recession.

The dwindling oil prices and the unfavourable exchange rate cost of education.

Public and private schools are feeling the pinch of increased operational cost and reduction in subventions and revenue.

Varsity Administrators bemoan reduced funding, default on fees

Prof Kayode Shoremekun Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof Kayode Shoremekun, said the shortfall in subventions has delayed payment of salaries and stalled recruitment.

“The recession has affected most institutions, especially the universities. On our part, we are yet to pay December salary. But the government says it is working at it. In November, we had to contend with shortfalls.

“We can hardly recruit and that is something that is fairly injurious because we are still growing. The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 19 new programmes for us. But we have challenges recruiting to meet the manpower needs of the programme,” he said.

Shoremekun also said that more students defaulted on fees this year despite the reasonable charges of Federal-owned universities.

“Although as a Federal Government institution our fees are much lower than private institutions, but still one noticed a kind of tardiness on the part of parents in paying fees,” he said.

FUOYE is not the only institution struggling to collect fees from its students. Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM), Prof Emmanuel Kucha, said as many as 6,000 students of the university owe fees despite provision for payment by installment.

The Professor of Mechanical Engineering said: “Even though the school authorities have asked the students to pay by installment, but it has not yielded any result as the students complained that their parents have not being paid salaries for months and this is attributed to the current recession in the country,” he said.

Kucha lamented that the situation has affected the smooth running of academic programmes as there is no money to fund offices and departments.

The VC also lamented that since the school was awarded the hosting right of Nigerian University Games (NUGA) in 2015, it has been unable to do so because of non releases of funds for completion of its sport facilities.

Non-payment of fees is also affecting the operation of the Benue State University Makurdi ( BSU), which the Vice Chancellor, Prof Msugh Kembe, said maintains two campuses.

He said the school management is looking inward to generate revenue and compliment the effort of Benue State Government which funds the institution.

At Crawford University, Igbesa in Ogun State, the Public Relations Officer, Mr Layi Olajumoke, said paying fees has been an issue this year as well. In addition to allowing them stagger the payment, Olajumoke said the institution has helped parents get loans to pay the fees.

He said: “Some of our students also found it difficult to resume because of tuition. As it were a few may have to defer because of the difficult situation. However because we know times are hard and have the interest of our students and parents at heart, we have worked out some measure one of which is the staggering of the tuition to make parents in installments.

“Another measure is that we facilitate with some financial institutions such that parents liaise with those institutions that will pay the tuition to us on their behalf and the parents will have to pay back the tuition to the financial body with a little premium added,” he said.

Olajumoke added that workers of the institution have had to forfeit some allowances to free up funds to upgrade some facilities in the school.

“We cannot afford to compromise facilities; the more reason why we prevailed on our staff to let go some of their entitlements so we can fast track some of our ongoing projects such as the 800-capacity female hostel which we hope to complete before the second quarter of next year,” he said.

This year, the Public Relations Officer of a private university in Oyo State said about 40 per cent of students were unable to meet up with payment of their fees.

To survive, he said the institution reduced fees for some courses to attract more students and made lecturers teach more courses than before to reduce manpower cost.

He said the though the university did not send the defaulting students home, they were not allowed to sit for their examinations at the end of the semester. He said they would, however, be allowed to take their examinations if they pay up on resumption for a new session. He said the examinations will be organized for them in the first three weeks before they join their colleagues for the new level.

“Apart from the fact that the university reduced fees for some courses to attract more students and generate more income, many lecturers were given more courses to teach. This way, there is no need to recruit more lecturers. We believe this is a way to cut cost and maximize resources.” He said.

Management of the Ogun State Institute of College Technology (OGITECH) Ogun State, had to alter the academic calendar following appeals by students leaders because most students could not pay fees on time.

Mr Adedapo Adedotun, the PRO, said: “We had to bend when the (students) appeal became so much but this affected us. You know when had to fully adjust academic calendar, it means we have to carry some activities over to the next and this will put a strain on the timetable for next session including other logistics.”

Private school owners groan under rising cost

Private school owners are having a rough time dealing with the recession. Mr Bosun Falore, Chairman, Mind Builders School, Ikeja, Lagos, said costs have tripled. As a result, he said the school has embarked on cost saving measures to survive if not make profit.

“There is an increase in operational cost. For example, a Toyota bus bought last December at N7.2 million is about N18.1 million now. The price of fuel has increased; and the recession has also affected the business of parents. We had about 10 per cent drop in population this eyar. It has really eaten into our margin,” he said.

To survive, Falore said the school has introduced some cost-cutting measures “by turning on diesel only when the weather is hot – from 11-12pm rather than making it an eight hour thing. We have also merged routes of the school buses. We have to manage the cash flow very well to ensure we don’t waste funds.”

He said the school cannot contemplate salary increment for workers now given the recession.

“We had our last raise in December of 2015. The teachers have not agitated for any increment. They are just thanking God they have jobs,” he said.

Mr Yomi Otubela, Proprietor of Lagooz Schools, Agege, has had a similar experience this year. He said the school cannot implement plans to expand its school bus fleet because of cost.

He said: “The buses we used to buy for N5-N7 million before this administration, the minimum is now N17 million. Some go for N25 million. The Tokunoh (second hand bus) that used to go for N2 million is now N5 million. So how much will we charge students to afford to buy the bus?

“We used to buy diesel for N130. Now it is N200 per litre. We use 100 litres per day. So if you multiply that, what we spend on diesel alone is N20,000 every day. We have to run generators because our equipment are ICT-based. Even if they give us light, it cannot power some of the equipment.”

If the economy does not recover in the New Year, Otubela is afraid he may have to reduce his work force.

However, a school owner in Ibadan (names withheld) said she has already been forced to sack all assistant teachers with parents defaulting on school fees.

She said while some parents withdrew their wards to lower fee-paying schools, others locked them at home – in some cases – until mid-term before they could raise even half of the fees.

As measures to cope, the proprietress said the school introduced rebate for parents who paid in the first week of resumption to encourage them. Despite all the measure, she said some still took their children away after owing fees of about N250,000. However, this loss was balanced by new pupils coming from other higher fee paying schools.

“We also got some children from higher fees-paying schools. And that helped us in a way too,” she said.

If the recession does not abate next year, Otubela, who is also the Deputy National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), said many private schools would be forced to close down.

“What we are praying for is that this should not go beyond the 2016/2017 session we are running now. If it does, I foresee many schools closing down. And I don’t see the government absorbing those students. Some schools have already shut down. I know a school within Ikeja that sold its four buses and is converting its facility to an event centre,” he said.

National NAPPS President, Dr. Sally Adukwu-Bolujoko, said the association has directed schools not to increase fees. However, despite this, she said many parents are defaulting on fees. She said the situation is forcing schools to depend on high-interest loans from commercial banks and called on the Federal Government to establish an Education Bank to operate like the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture.

She advised schools to be prudent about their accounting in this period.

“We insist that we should not reduce quality; we are not increasing school fees. We are bent on managing our costs. In NAPPS, we have asked every school to look inwards and manage our costs.

“My advice is stay afloat; don’t crease school fees; manage your costs. In every recession in the world, there are sack and job losses. We are not going to declare any school bankrupt but we have to manage our costs. Where there are too many hands in some departments and units, some people will have to go, meaning sack,” she said.

Parents, students, bear the brunt

Mr Jude Obayi, a parent in Lagos, said he owes fees for the term just ended, which he must off set in the New Year.

“The issue of recession affected me badly that I could not pay my children’s school fees on time. As I speak, I owe the school. That is how bad this year was. I have four children in both private secondary and private tertiary institution. But thank God for his grace,” he said.

Another father of four in Cross River State, Mr Peter Archibong, said backlog of salaries has left him and his wife handicapped in paying fees.

“I would say this is the worst year so far for me. I have four children – the eldest one in the university and the youngest one in primary school. My wife and I are local government workers and as you know we have not been paid for about three months now. If I tell you I understand how I have survived until now, I will be lying. It has just been God’s grace. For instance I give my child in the university transport to school every day and the distance he used to pay N50 for is now N100. All the children have not been able to get all the books they need because we cannot afford them. The University will be opening for a new session and money for fees would become another issue. All I can say is that everything is in God’s hands now,” he said.

Mrs Mercy Harry, a Port Harcourt based parent, said her children had to change schools when the recession affected her husband’s job.

“Due to the recession, my husband lost his lucrative job and since then we have cut down on a lot of things including my three children’s school fees.

“They were in a private schools where we used to pay about N300,000 per child – which means we paid nearly a million per term for school fees.

“With the loss of job of our bread winner, we changed to a school we are now paying N100,000 per pupil. This means we are now using the fees of one person in their former school to cater for the three of them now.

“The standard is not as high as the former place but we cannot help the situation. The proceeds from my shop is nothing to write home about because it cannot sustain the standard we used to have. But we are hoping and praying for better days to come,” she said.

A student studying in a Ghanaian university, who does not want to be named, said the recession has made life difficult for Nigerian students in the country.

He said: “The recession greatly affected me as a Nigerian studying in a private school in Ghana. The exchange rate issue was quite a problem for me. Imagine the increase in dollar and there as a non citizen every payment you make is in dollars. Imagine an hour credit course is $60, then if a course is more than one hour that is $60 dollars times the number of the hours. The accommodation, the food and every other payment in the school is in dollars.

“Again the ban on transfer of money outside the country has almost left me helpless. I cannot receive money in my account over there. I have to negotiate with transport companies who shuttle Nigeria and Ghana to transfer money into their account and they give me the equivalent in cedis after removing their commission. That is what foreign students pass through now. It has been hectic on my parents in this recession period. To be sincere the year was not favourable at all. I pray everything comes back to normal.”

A JSS 3 pupil in Sokoto, Ibrahim Malami Kafar Rini told The Nation that the recession has forced him to be in school only three times in a week.

“I have no alternative because my parents cannot afford my transport on daily basis.

“We are three going to school in our house and I am the senior. I use the remaining two days to engage in petty work for my school which I value,” he said.

