Underdogs Zimbabwe ready for 2017 AFCON

With barely 20 days to go for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Zimbabwe appears ready and fired up.

Head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has released a 31-man provisional squad which he says will be trimmed down to 23 by December 30.

The warriors have been in camp since December 22 and are scheduled to play Ivory Coast on December 26.

Pasuwa’s men are largely seen as the underdogs in Group B but may pull a surprise.

“Looking at names on the ground, we are the lowest ranked team if not the second from the bottom, but again football is football, its the right attitude and preparation that will make one to be on top of the situation.We are not going there to add numbers, we want to go and do something better for the country,” Pasuwa said.

Comprising mostly local players, this may be just the tournament for them.

“We want to go and prepare and bring the cup home if possible, we are going there to fight ,we are going there to make the nation proud,” Defender, Hardlife Zvirekwi said.

Gabon will only be their 3rd AFCON appearance, and they would certainly want to make it past the group stages.

The team will play their final warm up match against Cameroon on January 10 before heading to Gabon for their opening match on January 15 against Algeria.

The post Underdogs Zimbabwe ready for 2017 AFCON appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

