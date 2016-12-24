Ibori decides to lie low, re-appraises events – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ibori decides to lie low, re-appraises events
Vanguard
FORMER Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who regained his freedom, Wednesday, after serving six and half year jail term in London, United Kingdom, on money laundering charges, has decided to keep a low profile in London, despite the …
Ribadu listed as key witness in Ibori's bribery case
Nigeria: Politicians Flock to London for Ibori
Outrage in UK over Ibori's release
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG