UNESCO condemns murder of journalist in Philippines
The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has condemned the murder of Filipino journalist Larry Que on Dec. 19, calling for the protection of journalists. The Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, while condemning the murder of Que, called on authorities to investigate his death. “I condemn the murder of Larry Que, I call on…
The post UNESCO condemns murder of journalist in Philippines appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG