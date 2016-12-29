UNESCO condemns murder of journalist in Philippines

The UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has condemned the murder of Filipino journalist Larry Que on Dec. 19, calling for the protection of journalists. The Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, while condemning the murder of Que, called on authorities to investigate his death. “I condemn the murder of Larry Que, I call on…

