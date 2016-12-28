Unilorin: 2 Students Win Society’s Scholarship
The value of the award is N450,000 for the postgraduate student and N300,000 for the undergraduate student. A postgraduate and undergraduate students of the Department of Computer Science, University of Ilorin, have won the Nigeria Computer Science Society’s (NCS) scholarship scheme. A statement from the Kwara State Chairman of the Society, Dr Raji Jimoh, on …
