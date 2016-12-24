Pages Navigation Menu

Unilorin Students Accuse School Management Of Corruption

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

Students of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) have accused the school management of a lack of transparent in their dealings with charges and fees. The university has mostly been accused of not releasing PC tabs which have been paid for by students. Many took to twitter to express their anger and disappointment over the issue. Below …

