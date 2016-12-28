Pages Navigation Menu

UNILORIN warns new students over registration

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Education | 0 comments

unilorin

The management of University of Ilorin, has warned the newly admitted students of the institution to complete their registration within the time stipulated in the university’s calendar. Prof. Sidikat Ijaiya, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Ijaiya said this on Wednesday at the orientation programme organised for the student. “The registration for the first batch of students has […]

