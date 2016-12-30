Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Union Bank offers its customers a ‘Simpler, Smarter Way To Bank’ – BusinessDay

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Union Bank offers its customers a 'Simpler, Smarter Way To Bank'
BusinessDay
Despite being a century old and in a bid to capture the changing times and teeming millennial population, Union Bank has developed fast, secure and convenient banking services to ensure their customers have more time to do things that matter the most
Union Bank gives reasons for surviving recessionsNews24 Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.