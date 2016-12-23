Union Bank unveils Three Ultra-Modern Branches in Lagos
With a vision to provide simply and smarter banking solutions for customers and prospects, Union Bank has launched three ultra-modern branches in Lagos State. The newly upgraded branches, equipped with the state-of-the-art banking facilities, are located at Old Ojo Road, Amuwo Odofin, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island and Warehouse Road, Apapa. Addressing guests at the event, Joe […]
