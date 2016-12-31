Union Bank’s Simpler, Smarter Way To Bank

True to the that saying the best things come with age; art, wine, cigars, vintage cars, and best of all, Union Bank,the formerly branded big, strong and reliable bank that has been tested for more than a century in Nigeria and stood strong in the face of every challenge, recently Launched Premium Service for Today’s exclusive customer.

What Union Bank has done for them is create Personal Banking services and products that make sense for their young and restless, the grown and self-assured customers through an instant personalized card to go along with across Union Bank’s over 110 newly redesigned branches nationwide.

Elite Banking fits the profile of the upwardly mobile and growing middle-class in the country, Offering special financial services tailored to meet their personal and lifestyle needs at every turn. Elite Lounges at select Union Bank branches are set-up to deliver such special services.

The formerly branded big, strong and reliable bank has been tested for more than a century in Nigeria and stood strong in the face of every challenge, survive every recession in Nigeria’s corporate history while others crumbled and fell by the wayside like a pack of cards? By being flexible, and now…by thinking simpler and smarter. Getting the millennial generation banking isn’t by the way of developing snazzy apps with its countless attendant bugs and constant downtime issues. It’s by offering fast, secure and convenient banking to ensure customers have more time to do things that matter the most to them.

The online Savings calculator allows customers to enter saving goals, it will suggest the right saving accounts which fits y perfectly, taking all the hassle out of complicated figures and terms and conditions. Everything about banking with Union Bank is as simple as that. Union Bank has repositioned itself to meet Nigerians’ various needs. Little wonder Union Bank was awarded the most improved bank in 2016. So when they say the best things come with age, just know it definitely applies to the simpler, smarter and flexible way Union Bank is now serving its teeming population of customers across the nation.

