UNIPORT expels 23 students
The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the expulsion of 23 students for various offences. UNIPORT Registrar, Dorcas D-Otto, confirmed the expulsion of the students in a statement obtained by DAILY POST. The Registrar noted that the “expelled students were found to have engaged in various acts of misconduct, including cultism, assault […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG