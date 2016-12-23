Pages Navigation Menu

UNIPORT expels 23 students

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Education | 0 comments

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the expulsion of 23 students for various offences. UNIPORT Registrar, Dorcas D-Otto, confirmed the expulsion of the students in a statement obtained by DAILY POST. The Registrar noted that the “expelled students were found to have engaged in various acts of misconduct, including cultism, assault […]

