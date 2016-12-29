University Of Abuja 2016/2017 Matriculation Date Announced.
This is to inform the general public especially the newly admitted students of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) that the management of the institution has announced the date for the 2016/2017 academic session matriculation ceremony. UNIABUJA matriculation ceremony has been scheduled for January 12, 2017. All newly admitted students of the institution are hereby advised …
